QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] fell -15.78% so far this year. What now?

QUALCOMM Incorporated [NASDAQ: QCOM] traded at a low on 04/20/20, posting a -2.44 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $74.31. The results of the trading session contributed to over 7196073 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of QUALCOMM Incorporated stands at 3.26% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.71%.

The market cap for QCOM stock reached $85.01 billion, with 1.14 billion shares outstanding and 1.14 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.30M shares, QCOM reached a trading volume of 7196073 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QCOM shares is $90.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QCOM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for QUALCOMM Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 27, 2020, representing the official price target for QUALCOMM Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Underperform rating on QCOM stock. On March 19, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for QCOM shares from 115 to 95.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QUALCOMM Incorporated is set at 4.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for QCOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for QCOM in the course of the last twelve months was 20.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has QCOM stock performed recently?

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.38. With this latest performance, QCOM shares gained by 14.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.38 for QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.64, while it was recorded at 76.17 for the last single week of trading, and 79.82 for the last 200 days.

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.29 and a Gross Margin at +64.59. QUALCOMM Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.07.

Return on Total Capital for QCOM is now 42.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 150.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 324.57. Additionally, QCOM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 273.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] managed to generate an average of $118,541 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.QUALCOMM Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, QUALCOMM Incorporated posted 0.77/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.71/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QCOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for QUALCOMM Incorporated go to 23.22%.

Insider trade positions for QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]

There are presently around $67,190 million, or 79.30% of QCOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QCOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 95,978,171, which is approximately -4.698% of the company’s market cap and around 0.11% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 81,288,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.19 billion in QCOM stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $4.28 billion in QCOM stock with ownership of nearly 2.619% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in QUALCOMM Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 805 institutional holders increased their position in QUALCOMM Incorporated [NASDAQ:QCOM] by around 61,473,474 shares. Additionally, 741 investors decreased positions by around 77,868,914 shares, while 180 investors held positions by with 742,761,546 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 882,103,934 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QCOM stock had 238 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,837,549 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 2,236,500 shares during the same period.