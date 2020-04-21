Qorvo Inc. [QRVO] Revenue clocked in at $3.13 billion, down -27.07% YTD: What’s Next?

Qorvo Inc. [NASDAQ: QRVO] price plunged by -1.74 percent to reach at -$1.5. A sum of 1589283 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.17M shares. Qorvo Inc. shares reached a high of $86.14 and dropped to a low of $84.04 until finishing in the latest session at $84.77.

The one-year QRVO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.18. The average equity rating for QRVO stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Qorvo Inc. [QRVO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QRVO shares is $113.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QRVO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Qorvo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Qorvo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $135, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on QRVO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qorvo Inc. is set at 5.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for QRVO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for QRVO in the course of the last twelve months was 13.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

QRVO Stock Performance Analysis:

Qorvo Inc. [QRVO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.05. With this latest performance, QRVO shares gained by 14.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QRVO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.63 for Qorvo Inc. [QRVO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 89.26, while it was recorded at 86.45 for the last single week of trading, and 89.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Qorvo Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qorvo Inc. [QRVO] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.51 and a Gross Margin at +39.36. Qorvo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.31.

Return on Total Capital for QRVO is now 5.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Qorvo Inc. [QRVO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.09. Additionally, QRVO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Qorvo Inc. [QRVO] managed to generate an average of $16,435 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Qorvo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

QRVO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Qorvo Inc. posted 1.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.05/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QRVO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qorvo Inc. go to 7.77%.

Qorvo Inc. [QRVO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,049 million, or 92.10% of QRVO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QRVO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,308,819, which is approximately -0.897% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,887,805 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $766.75 million in QRVO stocks shares; and VULCAN VALUE PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $711.91 million in QRVO stock with ownership of nearly -29.008% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Qorvo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 296 institutional holders increased their position in Qorvo Inc. [NASDAQ:QRVO] by around 12,814,487 shares. Additionally, 217 investors decreased positions by around 16,292,846 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 75,778,525 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 104,885,858 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QRVO stock had 134 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,434,699 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 2,923,095 shares during the same period.