Precigen Inc. [PGEN] is -36.13% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Precigen Inc. [NASDAQ: PGEN] gained 19.05% on the last trading session, reaching $3.50 price per share at the time. Precigen Inc. represents 169.67 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $593.85 million with the latest information. PGEN stock price has been found in the range of $2.84 to $3.50.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.26M shares, PGEN reached a trading volume of 1728122 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Precigen Inc. [PGEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PGEN shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PGEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Precigen Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for PGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44.

Trading performance analysis for PGEN stock

Precigen Inc. [PGEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.56. With this latest performance, PGEN shares gained by 36.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.59 for Precigen Inc. [PGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.23, while it was recorded at 2.95 for the last single week of trading, and 5.39 for the last 200 days.

Precigen Inc. [PGEN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Precigen Inc. [PGEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -191.14 and a Gross Margin at +32.32. Precigen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -227.25.

Return on Total Capital for PGEN is now -38.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -48.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -94.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Precigen Inc. [PGEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 345.75. Additionally, PGEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 293.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Precigen Inc. [PGEN] managed to generate an average of -$240,566 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Precigen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Precigen Inc. [PGEN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Precigen Inc. posted -0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.32/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PGEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Precigen Inc. go to 2.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Precigen Inc. [PGEN]

There are presently around $370 million, or 76.30% of PGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PGEN stocks are: THIRD SECURITY, LLC with ownership of 75,514,573, which is approximately 0.709% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; MILLER VALUE PARTNERS, LLC, holding 8,416,710 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.75 million in PGEN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $22.61 million in PGEN stock with ownership of nearly 7.967% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Precigen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in Precigen Inc. [NASDAQ:PGEN] by around 4,964,352 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 3,894,187 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 116,877,622 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 125,736,161 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PGEN stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,642,946 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 1,211,661 shares during the same period.