Penn Virginia Corporation [PVAC] Stock trading around $3.43 per share: What’s Next?

Penn Virginia Corporation [NASDAQ: PVAC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -14.25% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -13.38%. Over the last 12 months, PVAC stock dropped by -91.67%. The one-year Penn Virginia Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 37.64. The average equity rating for PVAC stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $57.28 million, with 16.70 million shares outstanding and 15.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 655.88K shares, PVAC stock reached a trading volume of 1519303 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Penn Virginia Corporation [PVAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PVAC shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PVAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Imperial Capital have made an estimate for Penn Virginia Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Imperial Capital raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 29, 2019, representing the official price target for Penn Virginia Corporation stock. On July 06, 2018, analysts increased their price target for PVAC shares from 100 to 110.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Penn Virginia Corporation is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for PVAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47.

PVAC Stock Performance Analysis:

Penn Virginia Corporation [PVAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.38. With this latest performance, PVAC shares gained by 23.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -87.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PVAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.06 for Penn Virginia Corporation [PVAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.36, while it was recorded at 4.14 for the last single week of trading, and 23.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Penn Virginia Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Penn Virginia Corporation [PVAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.24 and a Gross Margin at +43.43. Penn Virginia Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.85.

Return on Total Capital for PVAC is now 17.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Penn Virginia Corporation [PVAC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 107.17. Additionally, PVAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 107.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Penn Virginia Corporation [PVAC] managed to generate an average of $750,947 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Penn Virginia Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

PVAC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Penn Virginia Corporation posted 2.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.81/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 26.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PVAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Penn Virginia Corporation go to 10.00%.

Penn Virginia Corporation [PVAC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $61 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PVAC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,136,066, which is approximately 4.099% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; MANGROVE PARTNERS, holding 1,729,382 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.92 million in PVAC stocks shares; and STRATEGIC VALUE PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $6.16 million in PVAC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Penn Virginia Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 77 institutional holders increased their position in Penn Virginia Corporation [NASDAQ:PVAC] by around 1,847,708 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 1,995,681 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 11,409,051 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,252,440 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PVAC stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 684,276 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 1,078,954 shares during the same period.