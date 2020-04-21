Northern Trust Corporation [NTRS] is -25.33% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Northern Trust Corporation [NASDAQ: NTRS] plunged by -$0.67 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $80.905 during the day while it closed the day at $79.33. Northern Trust Corporation stock has also loss -5.05% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NTRS stock has declined by -27.47% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -15.40% and lost -25.33% year-on date.

The market cap for NTRS stock reached $16.80 billion, with 211.76 million shares outstanding and 207.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.87M shares, NTRS reached a trading volume of 2361619 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Northern Trust Corporation [NTRS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTRS shares is $82.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTRS stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Northern Trust Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Northern Trust Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $96 to $70, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on NTRS stock. On January 09, 2020, analysts increased their price target for NTRS shares from 112 to 115.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Northern Trust Corporation is set at 5.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for NTRS in the course of the last twelve months was 8.82.

NTRS stock trade performance evaluation

Northern Trust Corporation [NTRS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.05. With this latest performance, NTRS shares gained by 17.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.41 for Northern Trust Corporation [NTRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.40, while it was recorded at 79.91 for the last single week of trading, and 94.40 for the last 200 days.

Northern Trust Corporation [NTRS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Northern Trust Corporation [NTRS] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.11. Northern Trust Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.33.

Return on Total Capital for NTRS is now 8.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Northern Trust Corporation [NTRS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 111.71. Additionally, NTRS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Northern Trust Corporation [NTRS] managed to generate an average of $74,510 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Northern Trust Corporation [NTRS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Northern Trust Corporation posted 1.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.47/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTRS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Northern Trust Corporation go to 1.54%.

Northern Trust Corporation [NTRS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13,934 million, or 85.40% of NTRS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTRS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,598,774, which is approximately -0.678% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,552,480 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.16 billion in NTRS stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $929.66 million in NTRS stock with ownership of nearly 0.477% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Northern Trust Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 310 institutional holders increased their position in Northern Trust Corporation [NASDAQ:NTRS] by around 10,395,590 shares. Additionally, 265 investors decreased positions by around 11,376,525 shares, while 136 investors held positions by with 152,402,067 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 174,174,182 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTRS stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,605,080 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 377,914 shares during the same period.