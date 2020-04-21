NetApp Inc. [NTAP] Stock trading around $40.95 per share: What’s Next?

NetApp Inc. [NASDAQ: NTAP] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.85% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.63%. Over the last 12 months, NTAP stock dropped by -47.29%. The one-year NetApp Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.49. The average equity rating for NTAP stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.89 billion, with 216.99 million shares outstanding and 213.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.79M shares, NTAP stock reached a trading volume of 1605785 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on NetApp Inc. [NTAP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTAP shares is $55.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTAP stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for NetApp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 26, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 19, 2020, representing the official price target for NetApp Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $60 to $58, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on NTAP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NetApp Inc. is set at 2.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 32.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for NTAP in the course of the last twelve months was 17.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

NTAP Stock Performance Analysis:

NetApp Inc. [NTAP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.63. With this latest performance, NTAP shares gained by 6.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.22 for NetApp Inc. [NTAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.63, while it was recorded at 41.58 for the last single week of trading, and 53.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NetApp Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NetApp Inc. [NTAP] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.26 and a Gross Margin at +64.03. NetApp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.02.

Return on Total Capital for NTAP is now 34.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 40.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 74.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NetApp Inc. [NTAP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 164.50. Additionally, NTAP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 104.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NetApp Inc. [NTAP] managed to generate an average of $111,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.NetApp Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

NTAP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NetApp Inc. posted 1.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.25/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTAP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NetApp Inc. go to 5.96%.

NetApp Inc. [NTAP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,026 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTAP stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 32,566,638, which is approximately -0.836% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 27,505,863 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.16 billion in NTAP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.13 billion in NTAP stock with ownership of nearly -2.601% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NetApp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 237 institutional holders increased their position in NetApp Inc. [NASDAQ:NTAP] by around 7,551,577 shares. Additionally, 283 investors decreased positions by around 22,710,811 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 183,869,501 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 214,131,889 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTAP stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,829,739 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 1,644,359 shares during the same period.