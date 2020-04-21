Meredith Corporation [MDP] Stock trading around $13.02 per share: What’s Next?

Meredith Corporation [NYSE: MDP] plunged by -$1.06 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $13.47 during the day while it closed the day at $13.02. Meredith Corporation stock has also loss -12.50% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MDP stock has declined by -58.51% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -63.41% and lost -59.90% year-on date.

The market cap for MDP stock reached $756.46 million, with 58.10 million shares outstanding and 39.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.77M shares, MDP reached a trading volume of 2444901 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Meredith Corporation [MDP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDP shares is $31.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDP stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Meredith Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 28, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on May 30, 2018, representing the official price target for Meredith Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $77 to $70, while The Benchmark Company kept a Buy rating on MDP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meredith Corporation is set at 1.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDP in the course of the last twelve months was 28.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

MDP stock trade performance evaluation

Meredith Corporation [MDP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.50. With this latest performance, MDP shares dropped by -21.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.27 for Meredith Corporation [MDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.78, while it was recorded at 13.78 for the last single week of trading, and 34.56 for the last 200 days.

Meredith Corporation [MDP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meredith Corporation [MDP] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.59 and a Gross Margin at +55.75. Meredith Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.06.

Return on Total Capital for MDP is now 9.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Meredith Corporation [MDP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 154.03. Additionally, MDP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 239.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Meredith Corporation [MDP] managed to generate an average of $22,769 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Meredith Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Meredith Corporation [MDP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Meredith Corporation posted 0.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.71/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -26.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Meredith Corporation go to 25.70%.

Meredith Corporation [MDP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $646 million, or 95.40% of MDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDP stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 9,998,076, which is approximately 77.332% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,636,010 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $79.36 million in MDP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $56.87 million in MDP stock with ownership of nearly 0.652% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Meredith Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 143 institutional holders increased their position in Meredith Corporation [NYSE:MDP] by around 8,591,453 shares. Additionally, 109 investors decreased positions by around 5,262,075 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 32,005,792 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,859,320 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDP stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,680,047 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 1,034,157 shares during the same period.