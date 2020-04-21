Medtronic plc [MDT] Is Currently -1.73 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Medtronic plc [NYSE: MDT] slipped around -1.79 points on Monday, while shares priced at $101.54 at the close of the session, down -1.73%. Medtronic plc stock is now -10.50% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MDT Stock saw the intraday high of $103.06 and lowest of $101.52 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 122.15, which means current price is +40.77% above from all time high which was touched on 01/22/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.52M shares, MDT reached a trading volume of 4685723 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Medtronic plc [MDT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDT shares is $114.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Medtronic plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Medtronic plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $124, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on MDT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Medtronic plc is set at 5.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDT in the course of the last twelve months was 36.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

How has MDT stock performed recently?

Medtronic plc [MDT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.03. With this latest performance, MDT shares gained by 28.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.23 for Medtronic plc [MDT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 97.73, while it was recorded at 99.82 for the last single week of trading, and 106.23 for the last 200 days.

Medtronic plc [MDT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Medtronic plc [MDT] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.23 and a Gross Margin at +64.56. Medtronic plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.16.

Return on Total Capital for MDT is now 9.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Medtronic plc [MDT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.56. Additionally, MDT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Medtronic plc [MDT] managed to generate an average of $51,456 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Medtronic plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings analysis for Medtronic plc [MDT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Medtronic plc posted 1.54/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.46/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Medtronic plc go to 7.47%.

Insider trade positions for Medtronic plc [MDT]

There are presently around $114,701 million, or 85.80% of MDT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 114,617,479, which is approximately 0.975% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 109,561,921 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.32 billion in MDT stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $7.11 billion in MDT stock with ownership of nearly -5.912% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Medtronic plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 941 institutional holders increased their position in Medtronic plc [NYSE:MDT] by around 59,102,166 shares. Additionally, 691 investors decreased positions by around 45,168,604 shares, while 225 investors held positions by with 1,005,774,695 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,110,045,465 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDT stock had 202 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,512,749 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 1,791,497 shares during the same period.