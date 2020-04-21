Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [MTNB] is -67.18% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [AMEX: MTNB] gained 9.51% on the last trading session, reaching $0.75 price per share at the time. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. represents 211.34 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $157.45 million with the latest information. MTNB stock price has been found in the range of $0.69 to $0.81.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.09M shares, MTNB reached a trading volume of 2577692 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [MTNB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTNB shares is $3.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTNB stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1753.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

Trading performance analysis for MTNB stock

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [MTNB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.97. With this latest performance, MTNB shares gained by 15.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.23 for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [MTNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8756, while it was recorded at 0.7171 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0045 for the last 200 days.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [MTNB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [MTNB] shares currently have an operating margin of -21067.38. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19343.35.

Return on Total Capital for MTNB is now -70.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -65.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -57.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [MTNB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.79. Additionally, MTNB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [MTNB] managed to generate an average of -$827,269 per employee.Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.70 and a Current Ratio set at 9.70.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [MTNB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTNB.

An analysis of insider ownership at Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [MTNB]

There are presently around $25 million, or 18.10% of MTNB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTNB stocks are: BOXER CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 10,188,312, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; VIVO CAPITAL, LLC, holding 6,818,181 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.64 million in MTNB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.61 million in MTNB stock with ownership of nearly 2.449% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [AMEX:MTNB] by around 5,874,215 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 2,636,853 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 27,900,531 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,411,599 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTNB stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,241,063 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 1,996,055 shares during the same period.