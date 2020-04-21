Market cap of Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT] reaches 5.12M – now what?

Sintx Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: SINT] jumped around 0.02 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.49 at the close of the session, up 4.59%. Sintx Technologies Inc. stock is now -67.15% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SINT Stock saw the intraday high of $0.54 and lowest of $0.45 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.20, which means current price is +74.82% above from all time high which was touched on 01/30/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.54M shares, SINT reached a trading volume of 1941691 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SINT shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SINT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ascendiant Capital Markets have made an estimate for Sintx Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 12, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sintx Technologies Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for SINT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

How has SINT stock performed recently?

Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.81. With this latest performance, SINT shares gained by 47.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SINT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.74 for Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5121, while it was recorded at 0.4662 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5949 for the last 200 days.

Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT] shares currently have an operating margin of -957.04 and a Gross Margin at +20.03. Sintx Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -696.23.

Return on Total Capital for SINT is now -83.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -61.98. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.16. Additionally, SINT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT] managed to generate an average of -$171,321 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Sintx Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Insider trade positions for Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.40% of SINT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SINT stocks are: QUILTER PLC with ownership of 35,024, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.68% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 2,659 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1000.0 in SINT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.0 in SINT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sintx Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 1 institutional holders increased their position in Sintx Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:SINT] by around 35,024 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 76,963 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 73,930 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,057 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SINT stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 35,024 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 73,639 shares during the same period.