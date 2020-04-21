Market cap of Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. [RUTH] reaches 250.51M – now what?

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. [NASDAQ: RUTH] loss -6.88% or -0.59 points to close at $7.91 with a heavy trading volume of 1423601 shares. It opened the trading session at $8.15, the shares rose to $8.58 and dropped to $7.82, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RUTH points out that the company has recorded -59.72% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -240.95% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.03M shares, RUTH reached to a volume of 1423601 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. [RUTH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RUTH shares is $8.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RUTH stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on RUTH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for RUTH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for RUTH in the course of the last twelve months was 9.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for RUTH stock

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. [RUTH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.43. With this latest performance, RUTH shares gained by 77.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RUTH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.57 for Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. [RUTH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.85, while it was recorded at 7.99 for the last single week of trading, and 19.22 for the last 200 days.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. [RUTH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. [RUTH] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.71 and a Gross Margin at +22.30. Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.02.

Return on Total Capital for RUTH is now 20.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 45.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. [RUTH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 320.36. Additionally, RUTH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 305.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 72.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. [RUTH] managed to generate an average of $7,353 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.13.Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. [RUTH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. posted 0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.45/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RUTH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. go to 14.18%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. [RUTH]

There are presently around $213 million, or 86.40% of RUTH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RUTH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,555,565, which is approximately -0.44% of the company’s market cap and around 7.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,717,319 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.6 million in RUTH stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $13.38 million in RUTH stock with ownership of nearly -3.812% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. [NASDAQ:RUTH] by around 3,189,943 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 3,199,458 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 18,629,960 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,019,361 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RUTH stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,400,632 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,159,948 shares during the same period.