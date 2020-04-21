Market cap of Parker-Hannifin Corporation [PH] reaches 17.93B – now what?

Parker-Hannifin Corporation [NYSE: PH] price plunged by -3.05 percent to reach at -$4.23. A sum of 1539773 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.61M shares. Parker-Hannifin Corporation shares reached a high of $137.32 and dropped to a low of $131.29 until finishing in the latest session at $134.37.

The one-year PH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.99. The average equity rating for PH stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Parker-Hannifin Corporation [PH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PH shares is $159.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Parker-Hannifin Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $130 to $160. The new note on the price target was released on March 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Parker-Hannifin Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $199 to $229, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on PH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Parker-Hannifin Corporation is set at 12.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for PH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for PH in the course of the last twelve months was 13.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

PH Stock Performance Analysis:

Parker-Hannifin Corporation [PH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.27. With this latest performance, PH shares gained by 28.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.53 for Parker-Hannifin Corporation [PH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 156.68, while it was recorded at 134.42 for the last single week of trading, and 178.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Parker-Hannifin Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Parker-Hannifin Corporation [PH] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.83 and a Gross Margin at +25.52. Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.56.

Return on Total Capital for PH is now 17.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Parker-Hannifin Corporation [PH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 119.22. Additionally, PH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 109.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Parker-Hannifin Corporation [PH] managed to generate an average of $27,196 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

PH Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Parker-Hannifin Corporation posted 3.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.01/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Parker-Hannifin Corporation go to 4.80%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation [PH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,487 million, or 84.10% of PH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,632,781, which is approximately 0.761% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,343,683 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.16 billion in PH stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.08 billion in PH stock with ownership of nearly -4.849% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Parker-Hannifin Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 370 institutional holders increased their position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation [NYSE:PH] by around 7,736,953 shares. Additionally, 326 investors decreased positions by around 8,672,655 shares, while 124 investors held positions by with 88,112,066 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 104,521,674 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PH stock had 131 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,371,291 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 1,253,276 shares during the same period.