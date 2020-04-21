Thursday, April 23, 2020
type here...
Market

Market cap of NIKE Inc. [NKE] reaches 134.69B – now what?

By Misty Lee
0
0

Must read

Industry

California Resources Corporation [CRC] is -82.39% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Brandon Evans - 0
California Resources Corporation plunged by -$0.06 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $1.64 during the day while...
Read more
Companies

PBF Energy Inc [PBF] Is Currently -8.70 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
PBF Energy Inc closed the trading session at $6.61 on 04/15/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.50,...
Read more
Companies

Robert W. Baird Downgrade TransUnion [TRU]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
TransUnion price plunged by -0.28 percent to reach at -$0.2. A sum of 2439792 shares traded at recent session while its average daily...
Read more
Market

Tallgrass Energy LP [TGE] Revenue clocked in at $868.50 million, down -2.44% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Tallgrass Energy LP price surged by 10.10 percent to reach at $1.98. A sum of 25525818 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more

NIKE Inc. [NYSE: NKE] price plunged by -2.24 percent to reach at -$2.01. A sum of 7203189 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 10.39M shares. NIKE Inc. shares reached a high of $89.44 and dropped to a low of $87.52 until finishing in the latest session at $87.90.

The one-year NKE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.8. The average equity rating for NKE stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on NIKE Inc. [NKE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NKE shares is $93.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NKE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for NIKE Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $90 to $95. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2020, representing the official price target for NIKE Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $78 to $84, while Pivotal Research Group kept a Buy rating on NKE stock. On March 23, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for NKE shares from 117 to 78.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NIKE Inc. is set at 5.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for NKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for NKE in the course of the last twelve months was 67.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

NKE Stock Performance Analysis:

NIKE Inc. [NKE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.07. With this latest performance, NKE shares gained by 24.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.68 for NIKE Inc. [NKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.61, while it was recorded at 87.32 for the last single week of trading, and 90.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NIKE Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NIKE Inc. [NKE] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.08 and a Gross Margin at +44.54. NIKE Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.30.

Return on Total Capital for NKE is now 36.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 31.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 42.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NIKE Inc. [NKE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.48. Additionally, NKE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NIKE Inc. [NKE] managed to generate an average of $52,529 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.69.NIKE Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

NKE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NIKE Inc. posted 0.62/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.66/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NIKE Inc. go to 11.73%.

NIKE Inc. [NKE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $92,241 million, or 84.70% of NKE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NKE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 106,539,047, which is approximately 0.506% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 89,487,665 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.05 billion in NKE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.3 billion in NKE stock with ownership of nearly -0.677% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NIKE Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 979 institutional holders increased their position in NIKE Inc. [NYSE:NKE] by around 61,013,029 shares. Additionally, 699 investors decreased positions by around 65,269,912 shares, while 245 investors held positions by with 899,639,941 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,025,922,882 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NKE stock had 237 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,973,229 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 5,731,552 shares during the same period.

Previous articleValaris plc [VAL] is -93.50% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?
Next articleQUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] fell -15.78% so far this year. What now?

More articles

Market

Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC] Stock trading around $2.53 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Diversified Healthcare Trust gained 1.41% or 0.04 points to close at $2.53 with a heavy trading volume of 1633877 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Market

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [CHRW] Revenue clocked in at $15.31 billion, down -9.26% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. loss -1.88% on the last trading session, reaching $70.96 price per share at the time. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc....
Read more
Market

Wells Fargo Downgrade Alliance Data Systems Corporation [ADS]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
Alliance Data Systems Corporation loss -1.43% on the last trading session, reaching $35.97 price per share at the time. Alliance Data Systems Corporation...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Market

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [CHRW] Revenue clocked in at $15.31 billion, down -9.26% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. loss -1.88% on the last trading session, reaching $70.96 price per share at the time. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc....
Read more
Industry

Boston Properties Inc. [BXP] Is Currently -3.29 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Boston Properties Inc. plunged by -$3.01 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $89.67 during the day while...
Read more
Finance

Nautilus Inc. [NLS] moved up 8.86: Why It’s Important

Caleb Clifford - 0
Nautilus Inc. traded at a high on 04/21/20, posting a 8.86 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.04. The results...
Read more
Companies

why Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $45.31

Brandon Evans - 0
Apollo Global Management Inc. price plunged by -4.75 percent to reach at -$1.77. A sum of 1914832 shares traded at recent session while...
Read more
Market

Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC] Stock trading around $2.53 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Diversified Healthcare Trust gained 1.41% or 0.04 points to close at $2.53 with a heavy trading volume of 1633877 shares. It opened the...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Market

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [CHRW] Revenue clocked in at $15.31 billion, down -9.26% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. loss -1.88% on the last trading session, reaching $70.96 price per share at the time. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc....
Read more
Industry

Boston Properties Inc. [BXP] Is Currently -3.29 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Boston Properties Inc. plunged by -$3.01 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $89.67 during the day while...
Read more

Popular Category