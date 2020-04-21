Market cap of Main Street Capital Corporation [MAIN] reaches 1.48B – now what?

Main Street Capital Corporation [NYSE: MAIN] price plunged by -4.28 percent to reach at -$1.03. A sum of 1374790 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 952.66K shares. Main Street Capital Corporation shares reached a high of $23.6584 and dropped to a low of $22.38 until finishing in the latest session at $23.03.

The one-year MAIN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.26. The average equity rating for MAIN stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Main Street Capital Corporation [MAIN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAIN shares is $29.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAIN stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

National Securities have made an estimate for Main Street Capital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Main Street Capital Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $44, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on MAIN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Main Street Capital Corporation is set at 3.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.86.

MAIN Stock Performance Analysis:

Main Street Capital Corporation [MAIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.40. With this latest performance, MAIN shares gained by 20.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.19 for Main Street Capital Corporation [MAIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.31, while it was recorded at 24.58 for the last single week of trading, and 39.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Main Street Capital Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Main Street Capital Corporation [MAIN] shares currently have an operating margin of +58.10 and a Gross Margin at +100.00. Main Street Capital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +55.15.

Return on Total Capital for MAIN is now 5.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Main Street Capital Corporation [MAIN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 72.87. Additionally, MAIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 70.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Main Street Capital Corporation [MAIN] managed to generate an average of $1,824,915 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

MAIN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Main Street Capital Corporation posted 0.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.62/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAIN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Main Street Capital Corporation go to 7.00%.

Main Street Capital Corporation [MAIN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $340 million, or 22.80% of MAIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAIN stocks are: BURGUNDY ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD. with ownership of 1,470,736, which is approximately -3.255% of the company’s market cap and around 5.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 920,861 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.16 million in MAIN stocks shares; and SOUND INCOME STRATEGIES, LLC, currently with $18.76 million in MAIN stock with ownership of nearly 10.666% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Main Street Capital Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 125 institutional holders increased their position in Main Street Capital Corporation [NYSE:MAIN] by around 931,037 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 1,468,476 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 11,725,239 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,124,752 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAIN stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 376,591 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 453,867 shares during the same period.