Market cap of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. [DHY] reaches 189.42M – now what?

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. [NYSE: DHY] loss -3.17% or -0.06 points to close at $1.83 with a heavy trading volume of 2532233 shares. The daily chart for DHY points out that the company has recorded -27.38% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.72M shares, DHY reached to a volume of 2532233 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. [DHY]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72.

Trading performance analysis for DHY stock

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. [DHY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.14. With this latest performance, DHY shares gained by 18.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.03 for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. [DHY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0652, while it was recorded at 1.8840 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4059 for the last 200 days.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. [DHY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

An analysis of insider ownership at Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. [DHY]

There are presently around $10 million, or 19.48% of DHY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DHY stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 972,502, which is approximately 26.292% of the company’s market cap and around 0.19% of the total institutional ownership; STRATOS WEALTH PARTNERS, LTD., holding 528,582 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $999000.0 in DHY stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $948000.0 in DHY stock with ownership of nearly -12.935% of the company’s market capitalization.

30 institutional holders increased their position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. [NYSE:DHY] by around 1,166,259 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 686,708 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 3,260,432 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,113,399 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DHY stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 647,628 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 216,089 shares during the same period.