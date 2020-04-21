Thursday, April 23, 2020
type here...
Market

Market cap of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. [DHY] reaches 189.42M – now what?

By Misty Lee
0
0

Must read

Finance

Market cap of Vulcan Materials Company [VMC] reaches 14.85B – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Vulcan Materials Company loss -3.60% or -4.03 points to close at $108.00 with a heavy trading volume of 1341854 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Finance

Market Analysts see Taylor Morrison Home Corporation [TMHC] gaining to $10. Time to buy?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation jumped around 0.34 points on Friday, while shares priced at $11.66 at the close of the session, up 3.00%....
Read more
Market

Argus lifts Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
Harley-Davidson Inc. gained 5.45% on the last trading session, reaching $19.35 price per share at the time. Harley-Davidson Inc. represents 153.87 million in...
Read more
Finance

BofA/Merrill Downgrade Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. slipped around -0.65 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $6.41 at the close of the session, down...
Read more

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. [NYSE: DHY] loss -3.17% or -0.06 points to close at $1.83 with a heavy trading volume of 2532233 shares. The daily chart for DHY points out that the company has recorded -27.38% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.72M shares, DHY reached to a volume of 2532233 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. [DHY]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72.

Trading performance analysis for DHY stock

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. [DHY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.14. With this latest performance, DHY shares gained by 18.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.03 for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. [DHY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0652, while it was recorded at 1.8840 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4059 for the last 200 days.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. [DHY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

An analysis of insider ownership at Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. [DHY]

There are presently around $10 million, or 19.48% of DHY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DHY stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 972,502, which is approximately 26.292% of the company’s market cap and around 0.19% of the total institutional ownership; STRATOS WEALTH PARTNERS, LTD., holding 528,582 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $999000.0 in DHY stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $948000.0 in DHY stock with ownership of nearly -12.935% of the company’s market capitalization.

30 institutional holders increased their position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. [NYSE:DHY] by around 1,166,259 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 686,708 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 3,260,432 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,113,399 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DHY stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 647,628 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 216,089 shares during the same period.

Previous articleIronwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] is -22.54% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?
Next articleMarket cap of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] reaches 39.23M – now what?

More articles

Market

Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC] Stock trading around $2.53 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Diversified Healthcare Trust gained 1.41% or 0.04 points to close at $2.53 with a heavy trading volume of 1633877 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Market

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [CHRW] Revenue clocked in at $15.31 billion, down -9.26% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. loss -1.88% on the last trading session, reaching $70.96 price per share at the time. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc....
Read more
Market

Wells Fargo Downgrade Alliance Data Systems Corporation [ADS]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
Alliance Data Systems Corporation loss -1.43% on the last trading session, reaching $35.97 price per share at the time. Alliance Data Systems Corporation...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Market

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [CHRW] Revenue clocked in at $15.31 billion, down -9.26% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. loss -1.88% on the last trading session, reaching $70.96 price per share at the time. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc....
Read more
Industry

Boston Properties Inc. [BXP] Is Currently -3.29 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Boston Properties Inc. plunged by -$3.01 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $89.67 during the day while...
Read more
Finance

Nautilus Inc. [NLS] moved up 8.86: Why It’s Important

Caleb Clifford - 0
Nautilus Inc. traded at a high on 04/21/20, posting a 8.86 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.04. The results...
Read more
Companies

why Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $45.31

Brandon Evans - 0
Apollo Global Management Inc. price plunged by -4.75 percent to reach at -$1.77. A sum of 1914832 shares traded at recent session while...
Read more
Market

Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC] Stock trading around $2.53 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Diversified Healthcare Trust gained 1.41% or 0.04 points to close at $2.53 with a heavy trading volume of 1633877 shares. It opened the...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Market

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [CHRW] Revenue clocked in at $15.31 billion, down -9.26% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. loss -1.88% on the last trading session, reaching $70.96 price per share at the time. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc....
Read more
Industry

Boston Properties Inc. [BXP] Is Currently -3.29 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Boston Properties Inc. plunged by -$3.01 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $89.67 during the day while...
Read more

Popular Category