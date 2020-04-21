Loop Capital slashes price target on Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] – find out why.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [NYSE: LOW] slipped around -1.97 points on Monday, while shares priced at $95.13 at the close of the session, down -2.03%. Lowe’s Companies Inc. stock is now -20.57% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LOW Stock saw the intraday high of $97.81 and lowest of $94.53 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 126.73, which means current price is +58.55% above from all time high which was touched on 02/20/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.59M shares, LOW reached a trading volume of 5233207 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LOW shares is $117.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LOW stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Lowe’s Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Lowe’s Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $120 to $133, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Outperform rating on LOW stock. On November 21, 2019, analysts increased their price target for LOW shares from 123 to 135.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lowe’s Companies Inc. is set at 6.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for LOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 36.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for LOW in the course of the last twelve months was 60.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.10.

How has LOW stock performed recently?

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.07. With this latest performance, LOW shares gained by 36.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.36 for Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 99.05, while it was recorded at 95.62 for the last single week of trading, and 108.64 for the last 200 days.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.12 and a Gross Margin at +30.05. Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.92.

Return on Total Capital for LOW is now 28.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 151.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,204.36. Additionally, LOW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 92.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,050.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] managed to generate an average of $13,338 per employee.Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lowe’s Companies Inc. posted 1.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.33/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -8.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lowe’s Companies Inc. go to 15.80%.

Insider trade positions for Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]

There are presently around $56,048 million, or 78.10% of LOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 66,108,065, which is approximately -0.018% of the company’s market cap and around 0.17% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 55,944,935 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.43 billion in LOW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.35 billion in LOW stock with ownership of nearly -1.146% of the company’s market capitalization.

798 institutional holders increased their position in Lowe’s Companies Inc. [NYSE:LOW] by around 34,231,615 shares. Additionally, 787 investors decreased positions by around 40,711,050 shares, while 220 investors held positions by with 502,274,160 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 577,216,825 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LOW stock had 207 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,528,523 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 2,722,983 shares during the same period.