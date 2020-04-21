Lipocine Inc. [LPCN] moved up 13.07: Why It’s Important

Lipocine Inc. [NASDAQ: LPCN] gained 13.07% or 0.06 points to close at $0.56 with a heavy trading volume of 1657396 shares. It opened the trading session at $0.50, the shares rose to $0.5736 and dropped to $0.49, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LPCN points out that the company has recorded -82.09% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -86.67% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.27M shares, LPCN reached to a volume of 1657396 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lipocine Inc. [LPCN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LPCN shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LPCN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Lipocine Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price from $11 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2018, representing the official price target for Lipocine Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on LPCN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lipocine Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for LPCN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 134.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

Trading performance analysis for LPCN stock

Lipocine Inc. [LPCN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.21. With this latest performance, LPCN shares gained by 38.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LPCN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.97 for Lipocine Inc. [LPCN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4674, while it was recorded at 0.4989 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3833 for the last 200 days.

Lipocine Inc. [LPCN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lipocine Inc. [LPCN] shares currently have an operating margin of -7818.83. Lipocine Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7883.72.

Return on Total Capital for LPCN is now -77.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -98.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -165.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lipocine Inc. [LPCN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 113.68. Additionally, LPCN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lipocine Inc. [LPCN] managed to generate an average of -$1,083,945 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Lipocine Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Lipocine Inc. [LPCN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lipocine Inc. posted -0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LPCN.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lipocine Inc. [LPCN]

There are presently around $3 million, or 17.70% of LPCN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LPCN stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,901,256, which is approximately 212.31% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 917,729 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $458000.0 in LPCN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $386000.0 in LPCN stock with ownership of nearly 107.429% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lipocine Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Lipocine Inc. [NASDAQ:LPCN] by around 2,782,153 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 410,836 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 2,249,247 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,442,236 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LPCN stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 790,847 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 277,297 shares during the same period.