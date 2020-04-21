Kennametal Inc. [KMT] stock Upgrade by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $42

Kennametal Inc. [NYSE: KMT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.67% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.08%. Over the last 12 months, KMT stock dropped by -46.05%. The one-year Kennametal Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.3. The average equity rating for KMT stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.86 billion, with 83.08 million shares outstanding and 82.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.22M shares, KMT stock reached a trading volume of 1491300 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Kennametal Inc. [KMT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KMT shares is $28.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KMT stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Kennametal Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $27 to $42. The new note on the price target was released on November 26, 2019, representing the official price target for Kennametal Inc. stock. On July 16, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for KMT shares from 43 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kennametal Inc. is set at 1.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for KMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.27.

KMT Stock Performance Analysis:

Kennametal Inc. [KMT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.08. With this latest performance, KMT shares gained by 26.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.12 for Kennametal Inc. [KMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.76, while it was recorded at 22.15 for the last single week of trading, and 30.61 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kennametal Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kennametal Inc. [KMT] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.56 and a Gross Margin at +34.51. Kennametal Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.19.

Return on Total Capital for KMT is now 16.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kennametal Inc. [KMT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.39. Additionally, KMT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kennametal Inc. [KMT] managed to generate an average of $23,262 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.Kennametal Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

KMT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kennametal Inc. posted 0.77/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.79/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kennametal Inc. go to -6.60%.

Kennametal Inc. [KMT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,958 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KMT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,666,180, which is approximately 1.352% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,942,399 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.64 million in KMT stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $132.2 million in KMT stock with ownership of nearly 5658.122% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kennametal Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 117 institutional holders increased their position in Kennametal Inc. [NYSE:KMT] by around 17,100,537 shares. Additionally, 121 investors decreased positions by around 9,794,434 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 61,147,730 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 88,042,701 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KMT stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,426,818 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 2,700,238 shares during the same period.