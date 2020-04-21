Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] is -22.54% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: IRWD] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $10.69 during the day while it closed the day at $10.31. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock has also gained 4.78% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IRWD stock has declined by -18.17% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 13.80% and lost -22.54% year-on date.

The market cap for IRWD stock reached $1.61 billion, with 156.49 million shares outstanding and 153.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.93M shares, IRWD reached a trading volume of 2579654 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IRWD shares is $13.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IRWD stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 10, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on March 27, 2019, representing the official price target for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Neutral rating on IRWD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for IRWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for IRWD in the course of the last twelve months was 460.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 7.50.

IRWD stock trade performance evaluation

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.78. With this latest performance, IRWD shares gained by 9.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IRWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.55 for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.83, while it was recorded at 10.27 for the last single week of trading, and 10.77 for the last 200 days.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.32 and a Gross Margin at +93.12. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.76.

Return on Total Capital for IRWD is now 42.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.26. Additionally, IRWD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 127.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 107.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] managed to generate an average of $185,940 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.50 and a Current Ratio set at 7.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -85.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IRWD.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,832 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IRWD stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 21,723,672, which is approximately -0.016% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 17,901,053 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $184.74 million in IRWD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $171.71 million in IRWD stock with ownership of nearly -0.634% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:IRWD] by around 13,822,964 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 9,378,887 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 154,308,270 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 177,510,121 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IRWD stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,079,341 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 346,518 shares during the same period.