For Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN], Telsey Advisory Group sees a drop to $24. What next?

Urban Outfitters Inc. [NASDAQ: URBN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.17% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.41%. Over the last 12 months, URBN stock dropped by -43.45%. The one-year Urban Outfitters Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.95. The average equity rating for URBN stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.72 billion, with 98.58 million shares outstanding and 57.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.19M shares, URBN stock reached a trading volume of 1725272 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for URBN shares is $21.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on URBN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Urban Outfitters Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Urban Outfitters Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Urban Outfitters Inc. is set at 1.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for URBN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for URBN in the course of the last twelve months was 30.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

URBN Stock Performance Analysis:

Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.41. With this latest performance, URBN shares gained by 8.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for URBN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.17 for Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.64, while it was recorded at 17.74 for the last single week of trading, and 24.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Urban Outfitters Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.54 and a Gross Margin at +31.49. Urban Outfitters Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.22.

Return on Total Capital for URBN is now 12.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 93.39. Additionally, URBN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 78.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN] managed to generate an average of $7,004 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 47.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.45.Urban Outfitters Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

URBN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Urban Outfitters Inc. posted 0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.25/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 24.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for URBN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Urban Outfitters Inc. go to 9.03%.

Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,435 million, or 82.70% of URBN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of URBN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 9,554,061, which is approximately -3.088% of the company’s market cap and around 20.80% of the total institutional ownership; SHAPIRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 6,926,027 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $129.1 million in URBN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $116.74 million in URBN stock with ownership of nearly -0.939% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Urban Outfitters Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 119 institutional holders increased their position in Urban Outfitters Inc. [NASDAQ:URBN] by around 9,903,106 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 13,978,638 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 53,104,014 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,985,758 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. URBN stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,773,105 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 5,427,440 shares during the same period.