For Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED], Mizuho sees a drop to $91. What next?

Consolidated Edison Inc. [NYSE: ED] plunged by -$4.09 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $89.43 during the day while it closed the day at $85.47. Consolidated Edison Inc. stock has also gained 0.74% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ED stock has declined by -5.29% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -6.39% and lost -5.53% year-on date.

The market cap for ED stock reached $28.08 billion, with 328.54 million shares outstanding and 328.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.77M shares, ED reached a trading volume of 1550818 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ED shares is $85.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ED stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Consolidated Edison Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Consolidated Edison Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $95 to $88, while Barclays kept a Underweight rating on ED stock. On November 14, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for ED shares from 99 to 92.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Consolidated Edison Inc. is set at 5.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for ED stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for ED in the course of the last twelve months was 12.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

ED stock trade performance evaluation

Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.74. With this latest performance, ED shares gained by 6.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ED stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.15 for Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.15, while it was recorded at 87.94 for the last single week of trading, and 88.39 for the last 200 days.

Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.13 and a Gross Margin at +40.50. Consolidated Edison Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.70.

Return on Total Capital for ED is now 6.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 125.06. Additionally, ED Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 107.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED] managed to generate an average of $90,195 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Consolidated Edison Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Consolidated Edison Inc. posted 1.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.36/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ED. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Consolidated Edison Inc. go to 2.41%.

Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $18,193 million, or 62.80% of ED stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ED stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 32,759,942, which is approximately -0.031% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,053,522 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.51 billion in ED stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.02 billion in ED stock with ownership of nearly 2.784% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Consolidated Edison Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 430 institutional holders increased their position in Consolidated Edison Inc. [NYSE:ED] by around 9,519,376 shares. Additionally, 377 investors decreased positions by around 9,232,335 shares, while 229 investors held positions by with 184,388,255 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 203,139,966 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ED stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,016,317 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 1,181,672 shares during the same period.