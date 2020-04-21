For Chaparral Energy Inc. [CHAP], Imperial Capital sees a drop to $10. What next?

Chaparral Energy Inc. [NYSE: CHAP] price plunged by -12.18 percent to reach at -$0.03. A sum of 2110638 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 456.98K shares. Chaparral Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $0.255 and dropped to a low of $0.2248 until finishing in the latest session at $0.24.

The one-year CHAP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 94.29. The average equity rating for CHAP stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Chaparral Energy Inc. [CHAP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHAP shares is $4.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHAP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Imperial Capital have made an estimate for Chaparral Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chaparral Energy Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45.

CHAP Stock Performance Analysis:

Chaparral Energy Inc. [CHAP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.96. With this latest performance, CHAP shares dropped by -60.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.04 for Chaparral Energy Inc. [CHAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5923, while it was recorded at 0.2522 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4440 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Chaparral Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chaparral Energy Inc. [CHAP] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.26 and a Gross Margin at +26.55. Chaparral Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -198.42.

Return on Total Capital for CHAP is now 3.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -72.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chaparral Energy Inc. [CHAP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 101.68. Additionally, CHAP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 101.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chaparral Energy Inc. [CHAP] managed to generate an average of -$3,875,603 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Chaparral Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

CHAP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Chaparral Energy Inc. posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -300.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHAP.

Chaparral Energy Inc. [CHAP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11 million, or 86.90% of CHAP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHAP stocks are: STRATEGIC VALUE PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 13,902,367, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.80% of the total institutional ownership; CONTRARIAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C., holding 4,251,950 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.17 million in CHAP stocks shares; and LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC, currently with $792000.0 in CHAP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chaparral Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in Chaparral Energy Inc. [NYSE:CHAP] by around 873,549 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 3,062,376 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 36,478,868 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,414,793 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHAP stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 250,437 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,600,739 shares during the same period.