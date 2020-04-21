Cummins Inc. [CMI] Is Currently -2.06 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Cummins Inc. [NYSE: CMI] loss -2.06% or -3.08 points to close at $146.10 with a heavy trading volume of 1568260 shares. It opened the trading session at $147.91, the shares rose to $148.20 and dropped to $145.70, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CMI points out that the company has recorded -12.85% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -44.61% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.60M shares, CMI reached to a volume of 1568260 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cummins Inc. [CMI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMI shares is $160.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMI stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Cummins Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $162 to $167. The new note on the price target was released on February 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Cummins Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $180 to $205, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on CMI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cummins Inc. is set at 7.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for CMI in the course of the last twelve months was 12.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for CMI stock

Cummins Inc. [CMI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.24. With this latest performance, CMI shares gained by 23.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.39 for Cummins Inc. [CMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 145.60, while it was recorded at 146.78 for the last single week of trading, and 162.60 for the last 200 days.

Cummins Inc. [CMI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cummins Inc. [CMI] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.63 and a Gross Margin at +25.29. Cummins Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.59.

Return on Total Capital for CMI is now 22.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cummins Inc. [CMI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.20. Additionally, CMI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cummins Inc. [CMI] managed to generate an average of $36,679 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.22.Cummins Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Cummins Inc. [CMI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cummins Inc. posted 4.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.57/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cummins Inc. go to -5.72%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cummins Inc. [CMI]

There are presently around $18,435 million, or 85.90% of CMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,579,161, which is approximately -1.964% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,355,555 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.84 billion in CMI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.06 billion in CMI stock with ownership of nearly -32.69% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cummins Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 488 institutional holders increased their position in Cummins Inc. [NYSE:CMI] by around 8,151,660 shares. Additionally, 505 investors decreased positions by around 13,935,751 shares, while 154 investors held positions by with 101,489,649 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 123,577,060 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMI stock had 141 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,373,548 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 945,119 shares during the same period.