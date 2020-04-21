Compass Diversified Holdings LLC [CODI] is -28.12% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC [NYSE: CODI] traded at a high on 04/20/20, posting a 12.82 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $17.87. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1438611 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC stands at 6.13% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.06%.

The market cap for CODI stock reached $1.08 billion, with 60.28 million shares outstanding and 49.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 361.37K shares, CODI reached a trading volume of 1438611 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Compass Diversified Holdings LLC [CODI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CODI shares is $22.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CODI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Compass Diversified Holdings LLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2019, representing the official price target for Compass Diversified Holdings LLC stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while SunTrust analysts kept a Buy rating on CODI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for CODI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.66.

How has CODI stock performed recently?

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC [CODI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.55. With this latest performance, CODI shares gained by 41.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CODI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.16 for Compass Diversified Holdings LLC [CODI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.06, while it was recorded at 16.21 for the last single week of trading, and 20.17 for the last 200 days.

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC [CODI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC [CODI] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.53 and a Gross Margin at +32.08. Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.75.

Return on Total Capital for CODI is now 5.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Compass Diversified Holdings LLC [CODI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.96. Additionally, CODI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Compass Diversified Holdings LLC [CODI] managed to generate an average of -$22,974 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Earnings analysis for Compass Diversified Holdings LLC [CODI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Compass Diversified Holdings LLC posted 0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 26.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CODI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Compass Diversified Holdings LLC go to 7.00%.