CLSA slashes price target on TAL Education Group [TAL] – find out why.

TAL Education Group [NYSE: TAL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.19% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.46%. Over the last 12 months, TAL stock rose by 46.74%. The one-year TAL Education Group stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.19. The average equity rating for TAL stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $30.74 billion, with 614.71 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.98M shares, TAL stock reached a trading volume of 4190837 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on TAL Education Group [TAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TAL shares is $59.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CLSA have made an estimate for TAL Education Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2020, representing the official price target for TAL Education Group stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $68, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on TAL stock. On January 22, 2020, analysts increased their price target for TAL shares from 47 to 57.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TAL Education Group is set at 3.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for TAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.51.

TAL Stock Performance Analysis:

TAL Education Group [TAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.46. With this latest performance, TAL shares gained by 4.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.84 for TAL Education Group [TAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.19, while it was recorded at 51.31 for the last single week of trading, and 44.35 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TAL Education Group Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TAL Education Group [TAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.07 and a Gross Margin at +54.57. TAL Education Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.33.

Return on Total Capital for TAL is now 14.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TAL Education Group [TAL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.67. Additionally, TAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TAL Education Group [TAL] managed to generate an average of $10,556 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 30.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.TAL Education Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

TAL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TAL Education Group posted 0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.11/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 54.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TAL Education Group go to 29.10%.

TAL Education Group [TAL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $18,430 million, or 16.73% of TAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TAL stocks are: UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS INC with ownership of 54,766,565, which is approximately -1.438% of the company’s market cap and around 83.90% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 48,307,615 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.5 billion in TAL stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $2.44 billion in TAL stock with ownership of nearly 2.04% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TAL Education Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 166 institutional holders increased their position in TAL Education Group [NYSE:TAL] by around 36,861,332 shares. Additionally, 123 investors decreased positions by around 28,846,622 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 291,044,717 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 356,752,671 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TAL stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,679,584 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 2,018,616 shares during the same period.