Centene Corporation [CNC] Stock trading around $68.42 per share: What’s Next?

Centene Corporation [NYSE: CNC] plunged by -$2.87 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $70.74 during the day while it closed the day at $68.42. Centene Corporation stock has also gained 5.02% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CNC stock has inclined by 6.01% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 45.02% and gained 8.83% year-on date.

The market cap for CNC stock reached $38.04 billion, with 555.96 million shares outstanding and 555.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.89M shares, CNC reached a trading volume of 4773191 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Centene Corporation [CNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNC shares is $80.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNC stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Centene Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 05, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Centene Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $84 to $103, while Bernstein kept a Outperform rating on CNC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Centene Corporation is set at 4.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNC in the course of the last twelve months was 50.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

CNC stock trade performance evaluation

Centene Corporation [CNC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.02. With this latest performance, CNC shares gained by 27.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.17 for Centene Corporation [CNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.77, while it was recorded at 69.60 for the last single week of trading, and 55.14 for the last 200 days.

Centene Corporation [CNC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Centene Corporation [CNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.86. Centene Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.77.

Return on Total Capital for CNC is now 9.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Centene Corporation [CNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 115.60. Additionally, CNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 113.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Centene Corporation [CNC] managed to generate an average of $23,339 per employee.Centene Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Centene Corporation [CNC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Centene Corporation posted 1.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.34/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Centene Corporation go to 13.96%.

Centene Corporation [CNC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $42,415 million, or 76.70% of CNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 63,143,961, which is approximately -0.265% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 47,432,354 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.38 billion in CNC stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $3.11 billion in CNC stock with ownership of nearly 11.319% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Centene Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 434 institutional holders increased their position in Centene Corporation [NYSE:CNC] by around 79,730,692 shares. Additionally, 401 investors decreased positions by around 52,179,576 shares, while 89 investors held positions by with 463,051,717 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 594,961,985 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNC stock had 139 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,461,169 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 5,981,766 shares during the same period.