CapitalOne slashes price target on CSI Compressco LP [CCLP] – find out why.

CSI Compressco LP [NASDAQ: CCLP] price plunged by -22.14 percent to reach at -$0.14. A sum of 1705497 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 131.50K shares. CSI Compressco LP shares reached a high of $0.61 and dropped to a low of $0.4457 until finishing in the latest session at $0.49.

The average equity rating for CCLP stock is currently 3.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on CSI Compressco LP [CCLP]:

CapitalOne have made an estimate for CSI Compressco LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2020, representing the official price target for CSI Compressco LP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CSI Compressco LP is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCLP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

CCLP Stock Performance Analysis:

CSI Compressco LP [CCLP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -35.37. With this latest performance, CCLP shares dropped by -36.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCLP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.15 for CSI Compressco LP [CCLP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1758, while it was recorded at 0.5974 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4060 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CSI Compressco LP Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CSI Compressco LP [CCLP] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.25 and a Gross Margin at +17.29. CSI Compressco LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.34.

Return on Total Capital for CCLP is now 5.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CSI Compressco LP [CCLP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,390.66. Additionally, CCLP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 93.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 82.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,361.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 91.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CSI Compressco LP [CCLP] managed to generate an average of -$26,138 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.CSI Compressco LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

CCLP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CSI Compressco LP posted -0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -136.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCLP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSI Compressco LP go to 3.70%.

CSI Compressco LP [CCLP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6 million, or 41.30% of CCLP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCLP stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 5,451,670, which is approximately -1.483% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, holding 1,252,530 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $788000.0 in CCLP stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $782000.0 in CCLP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CSI Compressco LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in CSI Compressco LP [NASDAQ:CCLP] by around 45,524 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 701,350 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 9,324,921 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,071,795 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCLP stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 41,402 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 99,049 shares during the same period.