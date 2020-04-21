BofA/Merrill slashes price target on Chevron Corporation [CVX] – find out why.

Chevron Corporation [NYSE: CVX] closed the trading session at $83.57 on 04/20/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $82.09, while the highest price level was $87.00. The stocks have a year to date performance of -30.65 percent and weekly performance of -1.58 percent. The stock has been moved at -27.55 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 45.62 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -27.70 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 14.36M shares, CVX reached to a volume of 15675336 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Chevron Corporation [CVX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVX shares is $88.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Chevron Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen dropped their target price from $134 to $127. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Chevron Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $137, while Scotiabank analysts kept a Sector Outperform rating on CVX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chevron Corporation is set at 6.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVX in the course of the last twelve months was 37.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

CVX stock trade performance evaluation

Chevron Corporation [CVX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.58. With this latest performance, CVX shares gained by 45.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.08 for Chevron Corporation [CVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.62, while it was recorded at 83.57 for the last single week of trading, and 110.60 for the last 200 days.

Chevron Corporation [CVX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chevron Corporation [CVX] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.01 and a Gross Margin at +6.20. Chevron Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.09.

Return on Total Capital for CVX is now 0.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chevron Corporation [CVX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.40. Additionally, CVX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chevron Corporation [CVX] managed to generate an average of $60,664 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Chevron Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Chevron Corporation [CVX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Chevron Corporation posted 1.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.3/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chevron Corporation go to 5.50%.

Chevron Corporation [CVX]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Chevron Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,259 institutional holders increased their position in Chevron Corporation [NYSE:CVX] by around 46,374,470 shares. Additionally, 1,160 investors decreased positions by around 45,615,246 shares, while 216 investors held positions by with 1,171,560,984 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,263,550,700 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVX stock had 236 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,153,290 shares, while 117 institutional investors sold positions of 2,735,942 shares during the same period.