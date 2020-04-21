Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN] gain 77.51% so far this year. What now?

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [NYSE: APRN] traded at a high on 04/20/20, posting a 1.48 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $11.68. The results of the trading session contributed to over 2445692 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Blue Apron Holdings Inc. stands at 7.28% while the volatility over the past one month is 15.44%.

The market cap for APRN stock reached $151.14 million, with 12.94 million shares outstanding and 8.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.49M shares, APRN reached a trading volume of 2445692 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APRN shares is $9.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APRN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price from $6 to $3. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2018, representing the official price target for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $4 to $3.50, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on APRN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. is set at 2.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for APRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.36.

How has APRN stock performed recently?

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.34. With this latest performance, APRN shares dropped by -18.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.84 for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.22, while it was recorded at 11.55 for the last single week of trading, and 7.34 for the last 200 days.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.67 and a Gross Margin at +31.77. Blue Apron Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.43.

Return on Total Capital for APRN is now -20.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -65.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 184.38. Additionally, APRN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 184.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN] managed to generate an average of -$37,891 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 482.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.47.Blue Apron Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Blue Apron Holdings Inc. posted -0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.97/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 53.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APRN.

Insider trade positions for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN]

There are presently around $42 million, or 47.20% of APRN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APRN stocks are: RIVER & MERCANTILE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP with ownership of 685,352, which is approximately 7.7% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; PARIAN GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 490,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.65 million in APRN stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $5.08 million in APRN stock with ownership of nearly 8.472% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blue Apron Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [NYSE:APRN] by around 721,855 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 372,948 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 2,570,699 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,665,502 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APRN stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 248,919 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 87,003 shares during the same period.