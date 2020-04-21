Thursday, April 23, 2020
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. [BMRN] is 10.23% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Edison Baldwin
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. [NASDAQ: BMRN] jumped around 4.08 points on Monday, while shares priced at $93.20 at the close of the session, up 4.58%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. stock is now 10.23% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BMRN Stock saw the intraday high of $94.34 and lowest of $87.77 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 97.10, which means current price is +36.56% above from all time high which was touched on 03/05/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.62M shares, BMRN reached a trading volume of 1895285 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. [BMRN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BMRN shares is $117.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BMRN stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2020, representing the official price target for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $111 to $113, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on BMRN stock. On November 27, 2019, analysts increased their price target for BMRN shares from 86 to 98.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is set at 5.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for BMRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.20.

How has BMRN stock performed recently?

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. [BMRN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.30. With this latest performance, BMRN shares gained by 25.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BMRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.66 for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. [BMRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.40, while it was recorded at 87.13 for the last single week of trading, and 79.74 for the last 200 days.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. [BMRN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. [BMRN] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.75 and a Gross Margin at +75.51. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.41.

Return on Total Capital for BMRN is now -2.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. [BMRN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 29.13. Additionally, BMRN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. [BMRN] managed to generate an average of -$7,947 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. [BMRN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. posted -0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -68.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BMRN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. go to 60.00%.

Insider trade positions for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. [BMRN]

There are presently around $15,396 million, or 99.00% of BMRN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BMRN stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 22,004,065, which is approximately 1.365% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,536,780 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.47 billion in BMRN stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $1.46 billion in BMRN stock with ownership of nearly 7.698% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 261 institutional holders increased their position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. [NASDAQ:BMRN] by around 17,529,051 shares. Additionally, 183 investors decreased positions by around 18,732,625 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 136,499,701 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 172,761,377 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BMRN stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,059,318 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 7,355,643 shares during the same period.

Popular Category