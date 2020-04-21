ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR] stock Upgrade by Ladenburg Thalmann analyst, price target now $18

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [NYSE: ARR] closed the trading session at $8.29 on 04/20/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.14, while the highest price level was $8.72. The stocks have a year to date performance of -53.61 percent and weekly performance of -6.01 percent. The stock has been moved at -50.83 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 24.47 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -56.37 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.55M shares, ARR reached to a volume of 1712604 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARR shares is $19.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 24, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on March 27, 2019, representing the official price target for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.97.

ARR stock trade performance evaluation

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.01. With this latest performance, ARR shares gained by 24.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.21 for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.80, while it was recorded at 8.41 for the last single week of trading, and 16.60 for the last 200 days.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR] shares currently have an operating margin of -117.36 and a Gross Margin at +86.11. ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -117.36.

Return on Total Capital for ARR is now -2.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 790.32. Additionally, ARR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 88.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 85.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR] managed to generate an average of -$10,865,435 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. posted 0.61/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.62/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. go to -0.16%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $315 million, or 64.20% of ARR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,268,536, which is approximately 3.567% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,531,681 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $47.9 million in ARR stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $21.03 million in ARR stock with ownership of nearly 7.11% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [NYSE:ARR] by around 3,317,293 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 4,557,849 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 28,454,783 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,329,925 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARR stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 732,609 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,282,683 shares during the same period.