Argus lifts The Southern Company [SO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

The Southern Company [NYSE: SO] loss -3.38% on the last trading session, reaching $55.53 price per share at the time. The Southern Company represents 1.07 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $59.30 billion with the latest information. SO stock price has been found in the range of $55.22 to $56.76.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.63M shares, SO reached a trading volume of 4412963 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Southern Company [SO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SO shares is $62.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SO stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for The Southern Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2020, representing the official price target for The Southern Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Southern Company is set at 3.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for SO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.85.

Trading performance analysis for SO stock

The Southern Company [SO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.79. With this latest performance, SO shares gained by 9.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.92 for The Southern Company [SO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.56, while it was recorded at 56.64 for the last single week of trading, and 60.80 for the last 200 days.

The Southern Company [SO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Southern Company [SO] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.30 and a Gross Margin at +30.10. The Southern Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.43.

Return on Total Capital for SO is now 6.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Southern Company [SO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 175.15. Additionally, SO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 157.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Southern Company [SO] managed to generate an average of $170,132 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.The Southern Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

The Southern Company [SO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Southern Company posted 0.7/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.72/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Southern Company go to 2.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Southern Company [SO]

There are presently around $36,643 million, or 61.30% of SO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 90,580,750, which is approximately 0.013% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 78,231,032 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.5 billion in SO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.29 billion in SO stock with ownership of nearly 5.425% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Southern Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 668 institutional holders increased their position in The Southern Company [NYSE:SO] by around 37,332,440 shares. Additionally, 594 investors decreased positions by around 25,907,019 shares, while 225 investors held positions by with 574,368,986 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 637,608,445 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SO stock had 165 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,246,208 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 4,474,148 shares during the same period.