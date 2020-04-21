Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] Is Currently 1.28 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX: AMPE] surged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $0.59 during the day while it closed the day at $0.54. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock has also gained 8.90% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AMPE stock has declined by -16.08% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 23.13% and lost -6.60% year-on date.

The market cap for AMPE stock reached $82.63 million, with 151.75 million shares outstanding and 144.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.53M shares, AMPE reached a trading volume of 1817069 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMPE shares is $4.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Aegis Capital raised their target price from $15 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2014, representing the official price target for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Aegis Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on AMPE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.09 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.61.

AMPE stock trade performance evaluation

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.90. With this latest performance, AMPE shares gained by 15.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.84 for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5501, while it was recorded at 0.6261 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4959 for the last 200 days.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for AMPE is now -282.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -211.50. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -233.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -97.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.80. Additionally, AMPE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] managed to generate an average of -$592,609 per employee.Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8 million, or 12.20% of AMPE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMPE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,352,988, which is approximately 0.023% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,309,127 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $704000.0 in AMPE stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $645000.0 in AMPE stock with ownership of nearly 202.304% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX:AMPE] by around 2,918,188 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 1,486,302 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 10,067,675 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,472,165 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMPE stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,908,127 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 1,215,117 shares during the same period.