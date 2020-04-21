Thursday, April 23, 2020
type here...
Companies

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] is 341.18% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Annabelle Farmer
0
0

Must read

Companies

why PPG Industries Inc. [PPG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $122.79

Brandon Evans - 0
PPG Industries Inc. jumped around 0.42 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $88.90 at the close of the session, up 0.47%. PPG...
Read more
Industry

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] is -47.14% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Brandon Evans - 0
Wells Fargo & Company plunged by -$1.74 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $29.11 during the day...
Read more
Market

Synchrony Financial [SYF] Is Currently -2.69 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Synchrony Financial loss -2.69% on the last trading session, reaching $15.17 price per share at the time. Synchrony Financial represents 619.56 million in...
Read more
Market

Nomura lifts Maxim Integrated Products Inc. [MXIM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
Maxim Integrated Products Inc. gained 1.12% on the last trading session, reaching $53.09 price per share at the time. Maxim Integrated Products Inc....
Read more

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AMEX: AIM] price plunged by -4.00 percent to reach at -$0.1. A sum of 1963249 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.14M shares. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. shares reached a high of $2.45 and dropped to a low of $2.36 until finishing in the latest session at $2.40.

The one-year AIM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 58.83. The average equity rating for AIM stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AIM shares is $5.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AIM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 641.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33.

AIM Stock Performance Analysis:

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.38. With this latest performance, AIM shares gained by 17.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 320.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.24 for AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.18, while it was recorded at 2.43 for the last single week of trading, and 1.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AIM ImmunoTech Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] shares currently have an operating margin of -8831.43 and a Gross Margin at -537.86. AIM ImmunoTech Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6809.29.

Return on Total Capital for AIM is now -81.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -71.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -105.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.43. Additionally, AIM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] managed to generate an average of -$366,654 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.AIM ImmunoTech Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.30 and a Current Ratio set at 9.30.

AIM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AIM ImmunoTech Inc. posted -2.91/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2.2/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -32.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIM ImmunoTech Inc. go to 25.00%.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.00% of AIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIM stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 528,811, which is approximately 185.58% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 17,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $43000.0 in AIM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $26000.0 in AIM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AIM ImmunoTech Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AMEX:AIM] by around 365,311 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 1,073,548 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 874,302 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 564,557 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIM stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,666 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 922,763 shares during the same period.

Previous articleFor Fortive Corporation [FTV], Cowen sees a rise to $70. What next?
Next articleMarket cap of Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT] reaches 5.12M – now what?

More articles

Companies

why Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $45.31

Brandon Evans - 0
Apollo Global Management Inc. price plunged by -4.75 percent to reach at -$1.77. A sum of 1914832 shares traded at recent session while...
Read more
Companies

Market cap of Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV] reaches 26.37B – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Veeva Systems Inc. stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.43% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more
Companies

Market cap of Ocugen Inc. [OCGN] reaches 20.26M – now what?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Ocugen Inc. price plunged by -8.14 percent to reach at -$0.03. A sum of 1682888 shares traded at recent session while its average...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Market

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [CHRW] Revenue clocked in at $15.31 billion, down -9.26% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. loss -1.88% on the last trading session, reaching $70.96 price per share at the time. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc....
Read more
Industry

Boston Properties Inc. [BXP] Is Currently -3.29 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Boston Properties Inc. plunged by -$3.01 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $89.67 during the day while...
Read more
Finance

Nautilus Inc. [NLS] moved up 8.86: Why It’s Important

Caleb Clifford - 0
Nautilus Inc. traded at a high on 04/21/20, posting a 8.86 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.04. The results...
Read more
Companies

why Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $45.31

Brandon Evans - 0
Apollo Global Management Inc. price plunged by -4.75 percent to reach at -$1.77. A sum of 1914832 shares traded at recent session while...
Read more
Market

Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC] Stock trading around $2.53 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Diversified Healthcare Trust gained 1.41% or 0.04 points to close at $2.53 with a heavy trading volume of 1633877 shares. It opened the...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Market

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [CHRW] Revenue clocked in at $15.31 billion, down -9.26% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. loss -1.88% on the last trading session, reaching $70.96 price per share at the time. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc....
Read more
Industry

Boston Properties Inc. [BXP] Is Currently -3.29 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Boston Properties Inc. plunged by -$3.01 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $89.67 during the day while...
Read more

Popular Category