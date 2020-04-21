Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM] gain 22.05% so far this year. What now?

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [NASDAQ: ADVM] gained 8.91% on the last trading session, reaching $14.06 price per share at the time. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. represents 76.52 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.08 billion with the latest information. ADVM stock price has been found in the range of $12.26 to $14.42.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.57M shares, ADVM reached a trading volume of 1688459 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADVM shares is $17.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADVM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $8 to $21, while Cantor Fitzgerald kept a Overweight rating on ADVM stock. On October 15, 2019, analysts increased their price target for ADVM shares from 6 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADVM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3586.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.17.

Trading performance analysis for ADVM stock

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.59. With this latest performance, ADVM shares gained by 50.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 99.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 135.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADVM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.99 for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.71, while it was recorded at 12.30 for the last single week of trading, and 10.57 for the last 200 days.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM] shares currently have an operating margin of -27418.00. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25794.40.

Return on Total Capital for ADVM is now -33.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -31.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.55. Additionally, ADVM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM] managed to generate an average of -$565,667 per employee.Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.10 and a Current Ratio set at 9.10.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. posted -0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.27/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADVM.

An analysis of insider ownership at Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM]

There are presently around $775 million, or 80.10% of ADVM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADVM stocks are: RTW INVESTMENTS, LP with ownership of 6,386,607, which is approximately 1.681% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, holding 5,250,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $67.78 million in ADVM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $58.33 million in ADVM stock with ownership of nearly 2.54% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 65 institutional holders increased their position in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [NASDAQ:ADVM] by around 18,198,370 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 7,396,423 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 34,467,052 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,061,845 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADVM stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,447,520 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 1,020,737 shares during the same period.